Y2, OK? Let’s see how well you know baseball facts since the year 2000

There have been 8,596 days since Jan. 1, 2000. It was a crazy time as we awaited Jan. 1, 2000. There was rampant fear that the two-digit year format used by early computer coders would cause the misinterpretation of the “00” in 2000 as 1900. People were speculating that there could be wildly erroneous mortgage calculations, large-scale blackouts and infrastructure damage. Doomsayers warned of possible chaos if critical systems failed. Some of the panicked stocked up on food, water and guns in anticipation of a computer-induced apocalypse. Well, other than some absurdly large late fees at some video-rental stores, we survived. Not only have we survived, but now we can laugh about it and use it as a theme for our weekly quiz. Before I return you to the “Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer,” let me wish you the best of luck on the quiz this week. Have fun and learn a lot.