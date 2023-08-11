The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 11, 2023
Sports Bears

Roschon Johnson a player to watch in preseason opener

Preseason results are often misleading — especially for back-ups playing with and against back-ups. But the rookie running back is an intriguing, physical player whose production could be universal. And the Bears figure to give him every chance to prove he can help.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Roschon Johnson a player to watch in preseason opener
merlin_113154600.jpg

Bears rookie running back Roschon Johnson has made an impact with his physicality at training camp.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

NFL analyst Chris Simms of NBC Sports was doing a breakdown of Bears quarterback Justin Fields as No. 23 on his list of Top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL in May when the subject turned to Fields’ improved supporting cast. 

“DJ Moore, Claypool, Mooney, Cole Kmet, Roschon Johnson …”

Wait, what? Since when is Roschon Johnson — a rookie running back drafted in the fourth round who had all of 93 carries for Texas last year and ranked 158th in the NCAA in rushing yards (561) — now the fifth most-recognizable weapon in the Bears’ offense? 

Simms himself is a former Longhorn, so that’s the likely connection. But the odd inclusion of Johnson in that off-the-cuff list is just another tale of the intrigue Johnson has elicited as a Bears draft pick. From general manager Ryan Poles on down, the Bears have been smitten with this kid since the day they met him. 

“I feel really strongly about this guy. I’m excited for you guys to meet him,” Bears scout John Syty said the day Johnson was drafted. “There’s a level of ‘it’ factor to this kid the second he walks into the room that all you guys are going to feel. … I’m a little emotional about this kid. … I have a feeling this guy is going to be with us for a really long time. He’s just a special person and you guys [reporters] will see that right away.”

Poles echoed those sentiments (“I was shocked that he was still on the board … he’s an unbelievable human being who is going to enhance our culture.”) and on and on it went. When coach Matt Eberflus was asked at the conclusion of the offseason program for below-the-radar players who earned a better look in training camp, “Ro” was prominent on his list. 

“Ro, the tailback, has done a great job of picking things up,” Eberflus said, “and I’m excited to see him in pads because I think he’s really going to take off once we get the pads on.” 

Johnson, after missing the first two padded practices with an undisclosed injury, indeed has made an impact in padded practices — including one notable thumping of safety A.J. Thomas in a running drill. His impressive work in pass-blocking drills also supported the notion that the more physical the game gets in training camp, the better Johnson will look. 

So the intrigue is still going strong heading into the Bears’ preseason opener against the Titans at Noon on Saturday at Soldier Field. (Johnson moved from fifth to third on the depth chart in an hour Tuesday — a bit of a quirk with a corrected version, but still an amusing part of the Roschon Johnson storyline). 

Preseason results are often famously misleading, with backups on both sides playing the majority of the game. But Johnson is a player to watch regardless of who’s on the field with him or which defense he’s going against. The Bears are going to give him every chance to move up. And his physicality is a more universal asset. 

“He’s really caught our eye a few times since he’s been back [from the injury],” Eberflus said. “He’s a smart kid. He’s a tough kid. [You’ve] seen him play with good pad level and knee drive and all that good stuff. We’ve just got to continue to get him to feel comfortable with everything that we’re doing, and if we can do that, I think he’s someone that can help us.” 

Johnson, as low-key at the interview podium as he is physical on the field, is eager to prove that.

“I know the talent that I possess and I know what my capabilities are. So I know I’m more than capable of providing for this team,” he said. “It’s just a matter of learning the system, being able to play faster and learning the nuances of the system so I can go out there and not think and just play and have my body take over.” 

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Former Bears CB Buster Skrine arrested in Canada
Can upstarts that Matt Eberflus, Ryan Poles developed in 2022 keep it going?
Bears injury report: WR Chase Claypool remains out
Rough? Clunky? Luke Getsy seeing progress for Justin Fields, Bears’ offense
Halas Intrigue, Episode 290: It’s (preseason) game time!
Bears playing Justin Fields on Saturday ‘falls back into the chemistry thing’
The Latest
merlin_115139549.jpg
Politics
Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s assault weapons ban
The opinion was handed down in a lawsuit by a central Illinois lawmaker who argued that banning the sale of high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines violates the state constitution.
By Matthew Hendrickson and Mitchell Armentrout
 
John Sherman, a 60th Engineer Squadron firefighter, is hit by fire-retardant foam in an aircraft hangar at Travis Air Force Base in California on Sept. 24, 2013. Firefighters were helping control the foam’s dispersion using powerful fans and covering drains.
The Watchdogs
‘Forever chemicals’ PFAS linked to testicular cancer in study of military personnel
The link between the chemicals and this cancer among service members had never directly been proven — until now.
By Hannah Norman | KFF Health News and Patricia Kime | KFF Health News
 
Kindy Kruller, 48, of Portage Park, in her basement, which has flooded four times in the past year and a half.
Environment
Many more Chicago-area homes have a high risk of flooding than people realize, research finds. Here’s why.
The First Street Foundation says 172,000 properties in Cook County — 79,000 of them in Chicago — have a high risk of flooding, far more than Federal Emergency Management Agency maps show.
By Amy Qin | WBEZ
 
Berwyn artist Ken Reif loves nature and trees, as he shows in this Oak Park mural of a giant tree.
Murals and Mosaics
In Oak Park mural, Ken Reif’s towering tree takes centerstage because ‘I love trees and nature’
The Berwyn artist also likes to feature blues legends like John Lee Hooker, a family dog and Chicago bungalows in his public artwork.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bernard Lilly, surrounded by college pennants he has collected over the years while taking students in his mentoring program on college visits.
Education
For nearly a decade, this West Side pastor has shepherded students to and through college
“I want the students to go higher,” says Bernard Lilly Sr., 55, a pastor at Greater St. John’s Bible Church in Austin.
By Lisa Philip | WBEZ
 