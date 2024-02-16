‘Bulls Reality’ is proving to be no reality at all entering the break

There’s a big difference between reality and “Bulls reality.”

Unfortunately, the powers that be that are running the franchise choose to reside in the latter.

That’s why the Bulls are where they are entering All-Star Weekend: Too good to blow up in the estimation of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas, too mediocre to be taken seriously come playoff time by the rest of the league.

In “Bulls reality” there’s a play-in spot to claim, holding off the likes of an Atlanta or Brooklyn, and then getting past a young, inexperienced Orlando team, and a Miami roster that likes to treat the regular season like exhibition games at times.

In “Bulls reality” if they can win the No. 7 spot, they have no problem rolling it out there against a Cleveland team that lost in the first round of the playoffs last season or a Milwaukee squad that has lost its identity and is allergic to defense.

Reality? Staying in that No. 9 spot appears to be the Bulls’ destiny, which means even if everything goes well in the play-in tournament and they can win both games, the first round is a date with a Boston franchise that is hellbent on a championship title run where the Bulls would end up being roadkill in four games.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what really lies in front of Karnisovas & Co. at the break.

Getting bodies back

“Bulls Reality” – Patrick Williams returns to the starting lineup off a left foot injury, plays like he did in December when he averaged 14.1 points per game and shot 50% from three-point range, and gives them their best “Three ‘n D” option on the roster.

Reality – Williams hasn’t been right all season, admitted that his right ankle injury is a chronic issue he might have to deal with all season – let alone the left foot – and is really the only player the Bulls are currently missing. Yes, Williams does put up better numbers without Zach LaVine – who will miss the rest of the season – taking shots away from him, but he is not the difference maker Karnisovas feels he is.

Standings changer

“Bulls Reality” – Miami showed last season that any team in the East can be beaten, and the Bulls have pushed the best teams in the league to the brink this year. One injury can make any team in the East beatable, and both Orlando and Miami are capable of being caught over the final 27 regular-season games.

Reality – The Bulls have split the season series with Miami, but Karnisovas also doesn’t have a Jimmy Butler. Like he showed the last three years, Butler is a different monster when games matter. Miami also has the fourth easiest schedule left.

As far as the Magic, they not only have the easiest remaining schedule in the league, but they have beaten the Bulls in all three meetings so far this season with one game left.

The Bulls are in the middle of the pack in schedule difficulty (17th), but would need to make up four games in order to climb in the East and haven’t had a winning streak of more than four games throughout the 2023-24 campaign so far.

Even if it all goes well …

“Bulls Reality” – Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu have each taken jumps this season, giving the Bulls a young wave of talent that hasn’t been seen throughout this rebuild. After a horrific start to the season and the LaVine drama, over the last 36 games the Bulls were a top 10 defense, and have posted a 21-15 record, which would give them the 11th best record over that time.

Reality – There’s no question the Bulls have been a better team since December, and they have also been a better team without LaVine – a bigger issue for another day – but the standings are the standings. Even if they stay on the same win rate they’ve been on, it looks like another 15 wins at best to make them a .500 team. That’s one game better than last year.

However Karnisovas wants to spin it, the Bulls are 9-24 against teams .500 or better this season. All the teams they are chasing or feel like they match-up well with are .500 or better.

That’s reality, whether the Bulls want to face it or not.