Bulls position breakdowns: Guarded optimism trying to move Zach LaVine

These NBA playoffs couldn’t have gone any better for the Bulls.

The Bulls didn’t make the postseason, of course, but they have watched a handful of teams stumble into major season-ending disappointments that might leave them as the beneficiaries of those failures.

The Hawks losing to the Bulls in the first play-in game, the Cavaliers again not getting out of the second round, the 76ers, Magic and Heat being ousted in the first round — all those teams might be looking to make major shake-ups to their rosters because of unfulfilled expectations.

And, just like that, the trade market for guard Zach LaVine has a little life.

The worst-kept secret about executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his offseason priorities is that LaVine has to be moved. With three years and $139 million left on his five-year max contract, LaVine has become a boulder, blocking the front office from getting the Bulls out of mediocrity.

Considering the money LaVine is owed and the fact he had season-ending foot surgery in January, it first appeared trading him would be an impossibility this summer. No longer. Desperation around the league might give the Bulls an opportunity.

There’s a good chance the Bulls would have been willing to all but give LaVine away — and possibly attach a future asset — if it meant getting rid of his contract, but there might be an opening to get something back now. Whether it’s a bad contract or someone else’s headache, there’s an opening.

It’s a reminder of just how bad the decision to give LaVine a max contract was for the Bulls.

The other big question in the backcourt is what the Bulls will do with Lonzo Ball. If it looks as though the often-injured point guard isn’t recovering from a third surgery on his left knee since joining the Bulls, they could seek a medical exemption for the final season of his deal or do a waive-and-stretch to spread out the $21.3 million they owe him over time.

If it looks as though he can play full-contact basketball by September, well, how they mix him in and use him will be very interesting.

Either way, the future of the Bulls’ backcourt right now looks to be Coby White, who emerged as a legitimate candidate for Most Improved Player this season, and Ayo Dosunmu, who is developing into a two-way player.

They proved to be rays of sunshine in a disappointing season. Now the Bulls must remove the dark cloud that still hovers.

GUARD BREAKDOWN

WHAT THE BULLS HAVE: LaVine, Ball, White, Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, Dalen Terry, Jevon Carter.

WHO MIGHT BE ON THE MOVE: While trading LaVine is the Bulls’ top priority, they might try to move Carter, as well. Caruso is eligible for an extension, but the Bulls likely will hold a bit longer on that front. Terry must make a huge leap in his all-around game.

THE DRAFT: Now that the Bulls know they have the No. 11 pick, they can start narrowing the possibilities. Considering the backcourt could go from crowded to more open, USC guard Isaiah Collier might be an option. He was scheduled to meet with the team.

FREE AGENCY: The Bulls would be shopping in the cheap aisles if they look to add backcourt help in free agency. As far as in-house, Caruso would be the only option for an extension.

WILD-CARD PREDICTION: After losing out in the Paul George sweepstakes and watching Klay Thompson take less money to stay with the Warriors, the desperate Magic will acquire LaVine from the Bulls for a package that includes guard Jalen Suggs and forward Jonathan Isaac.