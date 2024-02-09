The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 9, 2024
Polling Place: Chiefs or 49ers? Pizza or wings? Here are your Super Bowl Sunday picks

The 49ers are slight favorites, but a strong majority of our voters went with the Chiefs.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
Super Bowl LVIII - Previews

You’re looking live (OK, not live-live) at the Sphere on the Las Vegas Strip a few days ahead of Super Bowl 58.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Chiefs or 49ers?

And while we’re on the subject: 49ers or Chiefs?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on the site formerly known as Twitter, we asked who’s going to win on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Niners are going to shock K.C.!” @WillaceCdub predicted.

“Shock” probably isn’t the right word considering the 49ers are slight favorites, though a majority of our voters are picking the AFC champs.

Also, we asked where you’ll be watching. “At home” was the runaway leader. But @ThosHrubecky will be at his Berwyn parish’s men’s club for a fundraising party, where pals call him “Beer Cup” because he arrives with his own liter mug.

“Reduce, reuse, recycle!” he commented, lending some hilarity to the proceedings.

Last, we asked for your No. 1 draft pick in the grub department: pizza, wings, nachos or sub sandwiches. @RonaldVoigt4 picked pizza — “the four aces of sports food,” he called it — while @DonovanBurba offered to inhale the wings everybody else isn’t having.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Are you picking the Chiefs or the 49ers to win the Super Bowl?

Upshot: This might be hard to believe, but Taylor Swift’s very presence — assuming she makes it to Las Vegas in time — won’t affect the manner in which players beat the hell out of one another or even the final score. Or will it? Honestly, it has become hard to tell.

Poll No. 2: Where will you watch the Super Bowl?

Upshot: You almost have to admire the “won’t watch” folks’ commitment to ironic indifference. They don’t like mega-hit TV series or double-platinum records, either, preferring obscure BBC programs and B-side songs no one else has ever heard of. Goodness gracious, are they ever cool. Or maybe they just have to work.

Poll No. 3: If you could have only one on your Super Bowl plate, which would it be?

Upshot: Maybe — just maybe — we as a people don’t appreciate the delightful, if utilitarian, splendor of the sub as much as we should. Think about that, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you, as you wipe the hot sauce and pepperoni grease off your face on Sunday.

