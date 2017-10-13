10 Bears questions: ‘Unique’ Mitch Trubisky, Joe Flacco advice & more

Mitch Trubisky impressed his Bears coaches during Monday’s game — but also after it.

They walked into the postgame locker room as he helped veteran guard Josh Sitton take his shoulder pads off.

“That kind of humbleness,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said, “He’s a unique kid.”

While we wonder how good he can be in his first road start Sunday against the Ravens, here are 10 more Bears questions:1

Bears head coach John Fox walks on the sidelines Monday. (AP)

1. Is that shoulder pad stuff important?

“It’s not really about being a quarterback or an athlete in general,” Trubisky said. “I think it’s just who you are as a person, just wanting to help people. The type of leader I am is: ‘How can I serve my teammates?’ Just being there for them. That’s just how I was raised. That’s all I know.

“It’s nothing out of the ordinary for me. It’s just how I go about my day to day. Be there for my teammates and hopefully they know that and reciprocate it on the field.”

2. Jim Harbaugh’s on board?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he talked Trubisky with his brother Jim, the former Bears quarterback and current Michigan coach, before the draft.

“He liked him coming out,” he said. “You know I did talk to him about the quarterbacks — I always do. And he thought very highly of him.”

3. Any advice?



Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco went 11-5 as a rookie starter in 2008.

“To some extent, you’re kinda oblivious to the fact of how big this game and this sport really is,” Flacco said. “You just go out there and play the game and you forget about it all.

“You can’t be thinking about the pressures of performing and doing all those things. You just have to go out there and play the game you love and take it for what it is, which is football. You can’t make it bigger than that. You can’t buy in to the outside noise, because that stuff will definitely start to affect you.”

4. Is Charm City a misnomer?

The Bears have never beaten the Ravens at home, and haven’t won in Baltimore since before the merger.

Their last win there: 1965. Gale Sayers ran for 118 yards and the Bears beat the then-Baltimore Colts, 13-0, at Memorial Stadium.

5. What ‘MNF’ hangover?

Preparing on a short week after “Monday Night Football” hasn’t been particularly challenging for the Bears. The team is 15-8 in its game following “Monday Night Football” since 2000; John Fox is 1-2 with the Bears.

6. Wanna bet?

The Ravens are 5-0, both straight up and against the spread, in their last five games against the Bears.

7. Ready for a trick?

John Harbaugh is a former special teams coordinator. The Ravens play accordingly.

The Bears put together a reel of their opponents’ fakes, onside kicks, reverses and other special teams gadgets.

“In a normal week, that reel is going to be somewhere between 70-80 plays,” special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said. “But theirs is over 200.”

8. Seriously: you want me to watch the Ravens punter?

“He’s probably the most unique punter in the league in my opinion,” Rodgers said.

Sam Koch has as many as 10 different punts he uses: rugby kicks left and right, a knuckler, a draw and a fade, among others. It earned him a huge five-year, $16.25 million contract in 2015.

“if you’re not ready for that stuff, it will bite you,” Rodgers said.

9. Should the Bears have stayed inside?

John Fox defended practicing outside on a damp Thursday, when Markus Wheaton hurt his groin. His thinking: “It’s way harder on your legs to practice on turf” than it would be on grass.

“We can leave them in bubble wrap in the weight room and never practice and probably have less injuries,” he said. “I don’t think that works, either.”

10. Who’s going home?

Adrian Amos has never played the Ravens before — but he’s played in their stadium. His high school, Calvert Hall, played a game there every year around Thanksgiving.

He’ll have more than 40 friends and family cheering him in his hometown.

“It’s stuff you dream about growing up,” Amos said.

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com