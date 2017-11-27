10 takeaways from the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles

Thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 31-3 loss to the Eagles on Sunday:

1. I stopped watching the film after the Bears’ first drive of the second half. Why continue, right? The Bears were overmatched. John Fox’s team was undisciplined and looked unprepared from the opening kickoff.

2. Some stats to consider from the first half:

*The Bears had more penalty yards (36 yards) than yards produced on offense (33).

*The Eagles had 16 first downs; the Bears had none.

*Eagles receivers Alshon Jeffery had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown, while rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky completed five passes for 27 yards.

*Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz gained 26 yards on four runs, while running back Jordan Howard gained six on five.

Bears coach John Fox is 12-31 in three seasons. (AP)

3. Did you see the expressions on Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s face during the game on the broadcast? He wasn’t worried about anything.

4. Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains ruined Trubisky’s successful second-half drive when he called a reverse for running back Tarik Cohen on second-and-10 from the Eagles’ 22. The execution was awful; the call, though, was worse.

5. Trubisky wasn’t the only rookie who took a step back against the Eagles. Safety Eddie Jackson didn’t have a good game. His tackling was a problem. See running back LeGarrette Blount’s 22-yard run in the second quarter and his 35-yarder in the first and also receiver Nelson Agholor’s 15-yard touchdown catch.

6. Also, where was rookie tight end Adam Shaheen? He had one catch for one yard on the Bears’ first play from scrimmage and then … nothing.

7. Sorry, John. Attempting a 54-yard field goal with Cairo Santos in his first game back after a groin injury during a windy day in Philadelphia is not a good idea. Let your rookie quarterback handle the fourth-and-four from the Eagles’ 36.

8. A long-time Eagles beat writer told me this after the game, “the Eagles played like [expletive].” The Eagles lost three fumbles, but still pulled off a 28-point win.

9. Bears fans are turning off the Bears. More than 6,000 fans skipped the Bears’ loss to the Brett Hundley-led Packers. A week later, there were more than 10,000 unused tickets for the Bears’ loss against the Lions. The 49ers and Browns (Christmas Eve) are not big draws. Look at social media. Fox fatigue is a real thing.

10. A season-ticket holder from Chicago I know well texted me early Sunday. He said that he was skipping the Eagles game in Philadelphia after traveling to 10 consecutive road games to watch his beloved Bears. The apathy is real.