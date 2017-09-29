11 takeaways from the Bears’ 35-14 loss to the Packers

Some thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 35-14 loss to the Packers on Thursday night (as previously shared on Twitter):

1. Despite the Packers being down their two starting offensive tackles, the Bears’ pass rush touched Aaron Rodgers only twice. The Green Bay play-calling was exceptional …

2. … Rodgers had quicks throws. There were screens. They stuck with the run. Rodgers’ launching point was moved with rollouts and sprint outs.

3. I’m amazed at the consistent discombobulation of the Bears’ offense. False starts. Cadence issues. Timeouts for wrong alignment.

Packers linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Bears quarterback Mike Glennon in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Glennon fumbled on the play, and the Packers recovered. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

4. A few days after we praised the Bears’ secondary, communication issues stand out against the Packers. Receivers were left wide open on three touchdowns.

5. When Josh Bellamy failed to make his leaping catch, it was a reminder that the Bears’ best big-play wide receiver is on the practice squad.

6. The Bears’ defense did settle in and slow Packers down in the first quarter and into the second. Glennon’s first interception was a killer. A two-score game soon became three.

7. The Packers played the Bears’ running backs differently than Steelers (of course, they would). They had five at the line of scrimmage often; defensive backs and linebackers were shooting gaps. The played man coverage.

8. On linebacker Danny Trevathan’s hit: There is a fast uncontrollable element of football that everyone wants controlled. It’s tough. But he can’t lead with his helmet.

9. On Mike Glennon: He actually made some good throws, but the Bears are limited with him. It’s so clear. It’s time to move on to No. 10.

10. Glennon’s interceptions came on similar in routes. He air-mailed them both. He was out of sync with Wheaton (OK, fine), but also Thompson. Bad balls.

11. Last one: “Change” and “changes” were buzzwords from the Bears after game. Only one change matters right now. It would change everything.