12 takeaways from the Bears’ 20-17 loss against the Vikings

Some thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Monday night (as previously shared on Twitter):

1. Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky certainly provides more offensive variety. I’d like to see more, though — and I think it definitely will happen.

2. Of Trubisky’s 22 dropbacks in the first half, 12 were “straight” dropbacks with six requiring some scrambling.

3. I didn’t like three penalties whatsoever: receiver Markus Wheaton’s holding, receiver Tre McBride’s offensive pass interference and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd’s holding. Let them play. Geez.

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky runs in a two-point conversion. (AP)

4. Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is a Pro Bowl player. That is all.

5. Floyd showed up with a good game. But what the heck is Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford doing holding the ball that long in the end zone?

6. Bears inside linebacker John Timu doesn’t have coveted measurables. But he can play. Just a football player, if you get me. He made plays before he got injured. (He left the locker room with a walking boot on his left ankle and on crutches.)

7. Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen had happy feet. He’s an explosive player, but sometimes he has to take what’s there and move on to the next play.

8. If tight end Dion Sims isn’t going to catch the ball for the Bears, it’s time to play rookie Adam Shaheen more. It’s overdue at this point.

9. Trubisky will learn what throws he can and can’t make. But I like the aggressiveness. His eyes are down field. Some quarterbacks run first.

10. Despite the loss, there was excitement in the Bears’ locker room, especially when players talked about Trubisky. Different vibe. Different QB.

11. I’m withholding “final” judgment on the Bears wide receivers for a few more games. Chemistry will come in time with Trubisky. Or not. Also … let’s play rookie Tanner Gentry.

12. Final takeaway: Hearing that Trubisky took blame for the loss must have made the Bears’ brass giddy. The teams loves his intangibles and leadership.