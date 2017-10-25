Watch 12-year-old cancer patient get jersey, picture from Cubs’ Rizzo

Abby Schrage received a signed Anthony Rizzo jersey from the Cubs first baseman after her picture disappeared out of her hospital room. | Family Photo

Abby Schrage was playing “Uno” with her three siblings and parents in the pediatric intensive care unit at St. Louis Children’s Hospital on Wednesday when she got an exciting surprise.

Anthony Rizzo was upset when he heard someone took Abby’s signed picture of him out of her hospital room, and he wanted to make it up to her.

Rizzo sent Abby, a 12-year-old cancer patient, a signed jersey and replacement picture.

A soft, but genuine smile crawled across Abby’s face when she saw the jersey and picture.

Abby gave a thumbs-up after they laid her new jersey over her hospital gown.

Watch Abby’s reaction here:



Abby was diagnosed with two germinoma brain tumors and beat it in 2016.

But that was only the beginning of Abby’s battle.

In May, Abby relapsed and has been in and out of the hospital since.

Rizzo originally sent Abby a signed picture of him swinging his bat in May with a personalized letter that offered words of encouragement and reminded her to “stay positive.”

Abby, who is from Highland, Illinois, had a bone-marrow transplant in September. She has remained at the Children’s Hospital since and has been dealing with some major complications.

Abby’s mother, Jill Schrage, said her daughter was on the “borderline” of death and has been in the PICU for 28 days.

“[Abby] was in a scary place,” Jill said, but added that her daughter has made “tremendous improvements” over the last week.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney