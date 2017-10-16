15 takeaways from the Bears’ 27-24 win in OT against the Ravens

Some thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 27-24 win in overtime against the Ravens on Sunday (as also shared on Twitter):

1. If cornerback Kyle Fuller keeps playing like this, the Bears must re-sign him. He’s physical and big and fast — exactly how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes his corners.

2. Benching safety Adrian Amos has worked out well. The Bears clearly have a motivated player now. I continue to be impressed by his tackling more than anything: fast, strong and reliable.

3. Don’t forget about nickel back Bryce Callahan’s interception and long return. He’s proving to be quite the undrafted free-agent find.

Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky played well enough to win against the Ravens. (Getty)

4. This bears repeating from last week: Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is a Pro Bowl player.

5. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman had six solo tackles, including one for a loss. He and Hicks are establishing themselves as a dominant interior tandem.

6. Overall, the Bears’ defense was exceptional. Linebacker Danny Trevathan and defensive lineman Mitch Unrein also are among those who stood out.

7. I really wasn’t that impressed with the Bears’ run game. They averaged barely more than three yards a carry in regulation. Of course, Jordan Howard’s 53-yarder in overtime changed that.

8. If Ravens Eric Weddle tackles Howard instead of going for the ball, the Bears are looking at second-and-eight inside their own 10.

9. The Bears’ backs had 14 runs that went for no gain or for losses. Rookie Tarik Cohen had seven carries that amounted to two yards in the first half.

10. To me, Mitch Trubisky stood out for his ability to stay within the Bears’ game plan for him. I counted six throwaways. He didn’t force one pass.

11. Trubisky missed some throws in the first quarter. Passes sailed on him. But his touchdown to tight end Dion Sims and his overtime completion to receiver Kendall Wright were special.

12. The Ravens’ aggressive outside linebackers clearly deterred the Bears’ ability to roll out Trubisky. Terrell Suggs, Za’Darius Smith and Matthew Judon played well.

13. The Ravens’ punt return touchdown was a designed call to eliminate the Bears’ gunners that was disguised as a block. It worked. Perfectly.

14. Don’t underestimate the loss of special-teams ace Sherrick McManis. The gaffes on special teams are unlikely to happen with him healthy.

15. Joe Flacco is NOT elite.