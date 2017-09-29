19-year-old Cuban prospect Robert to start next season at Class A

CLEVELAND — White Sox fans looking for reasons to attend spring training next had one added by general manager Rick Hahn Thursday. Hahn said that 19-year-old Cuban outfielder, Luis Robert, the No. 22-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, would be at major league camp in Glendale, Ariz.

“Based on what we see in those six weeks we’ll choose an A ball affiliate for him to start at,’’ Hahn said. “Could be Kannapolis, could be Winston-Salem. Who knows, we’ll see what he looks like. From there wouldn’t shock me if he pushed up a level or two depending on where he started in the 2018 season.’’

The Sox signed Robert to a $26 million bonus on May 27. He was slowed by ankle and knee injuries but produced a .310/.491/.536 hitting line with 12 extra-base hits in 28 games in the Dominican Summer League.

“He has a very advanced approach at the plate, he’s very physically gifted and it would not surprise me if he wound up moving on the quicker side,’’ Hahn said. “That said, this will be the first time he’s in the states full time, the first time he’s playing baseball that regularly, the first time he has to adapt to the new culture, food and language.’’

Cuban outfielder Luis Robert. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Catching on

While learning on the job behind the plate, the Sox catching tandem of the right-handed hitting Kevan Smith and left-handed hitting Omar Narvaez held their own at the plate.

Narvaez went into the Sox game against the Indians Friday with a .277/.373/.343 hitting line in 90 games. Smith, who started, was at .280/.307/.384 in 85 games.

“I was expecting a couple more homers and doubles,’’ said Narvaez, who has 12 extra-base hits, “but I’ll take it. I know they will come. I’m happy doing with what I’m doing being the plate – that’s my job and that’s where all of my [mental focus] is.’’

Narvaez has a good batting eye. He leads the Sox with 38 walks. The power, he said, is something to work on.

“I’m still in the process of learning how to pull the ball,’’ he said. “I think I have the power, I just need to learn how to use my hands better.’’

The Sox spent a first-round draft pick on catcher Zack Collins in 2016, but he won’t be ready for the majors next year.

“I would not be uncomfortable taking these same two guys again in the coming year and allow them to continue to grow with those guys that we have because they’ve actually gained some ground in understanding what they’re doing,” Renteria said. “Might as well not waste this thing that we’ve been able to gain because of what’s occurred over this season.”

Tilson up and running

Outfielder Charlie Tilson, who had the inside track on the starting center fielder’s job until he was derailed by injuries this past spring, has been cleared for baseball activities and is set to participate in the Instructional League.

The Sox acquired Tilson from the Cardinals in a trade for left-handed reliever Zach Duke last summer.

