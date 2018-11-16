$1M donation of Cubs, White Sox, Bears, Bulls, Hawks is ‘symbol’ to inspire

After reading and watching cable news coverage of Chicago’s rampant gun violence, White Sox and Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf decided enough was enough. He felt it was his calling to do something to try and help the neighborhoods most plagued by violence.

But Reinsdorf knew he couldn’t do it alone.

That’s why he approached Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts, Bears chairman John McCaskey and Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz. All three were eager to get involved and thus, Reinsdorf “idea” became a reality in Dec. 2017 when the Chicago Sports Alliance was formed.

“I don’t think the sports teams have ever come together like this here or anywhere else,” Ricketts said Friday at a luncheon — one day after the Chicago Sports Alliance re-upped its $1 million pledge to support grants for mentorship programs and organizations fighting gun violence.

For the second consecutive year, the alliance’s $1 million donation will be split among a few different organizations. The University of Chicago Crime Lab, which evaluate crime-reduction strategies, and Choose to Change, a youth-therapy and mentorship program that partners with Youth Advocate Programs, will receive a portion of the money. In addition, the alliance will also fund the Rapid Employment and Development Initiative (READI Chicago), which is a transitional job training program.

While the alliance’s $1 million donation, which comes out to only $250,000, per team, is only a sliver compared to each of the franchise’s net worth, Reinsdorf said the group’s main goal is to signal a call to action.

“The idea of getting everyone together is to attract other people,” Reinsdorf said. “So we’re hoping to energize other businesses to do something. Because all these teams individually do a lot. What we’re doing as a group, as an alliance, financially isn’t a lot of money. But it’s a symbol, and the idea is to try and bring other businesses out to get involved.”

And it seems to be working. In the last year, the alliance inspired Ken Griffin, founder of Citadel, to donate $10 million to the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

“If people want to do good, they’ll find a way to do good,” Reinsdorf said.