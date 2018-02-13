Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Blackhawks’ one goal should be to shut down Corey Crawford … Zach LaVine pulls off his wizardry as Bulls edge Magic … This isn’t the first time the Cubs tried to land Yu Darvish … Here’s how some of the Cubs reacted to the big free-agent signing … A few questions before we start that Cubs’ parade … Former White Sox All-Star pitcher Esteban Loaiza was busted for drugs — lots of them … Bobby Portis calls Jodie Meeks‘ comments “stupid” … Johnny Manziel talks about his bipolar disorder, alcohol problem … Your Day 4 Olympics guide …Why do many figure skaters choose the same music … The Russian curler everyone is talking about … Illinois ranks 8th as the best state for single people, two spots behind Wisconsin … Wedding dress returned after 32-year mixup at dry cleaners.
Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST