2-Minute Drill: Praiseworthy pitch, Bosh eyes return, Jennifer Aniston splits

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Sorry, Jake, but Cubs manager Joe Maddon calls this group his best pitching staff … Cubs pull behind Anthony Rizzo after the Florida shooting at his alma mater … Your Turn: Which young Bulls player is the biggest key to their turnaround? … You better have a roster handy if you’re watching the Bulls after the All-Star break … Newly inducted HOFer Jim Thome had good things to say about White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez … Charles Barkley said he once played a game drunk …. Chris Bosh says he’s not done playing in the NBA … Mark Lazerus and Tracey Myers discuss which Blackhawks should stay or go in the lastest On the Beat podcast … Not a good day for Mikaela Shiffrin in the slalom … or snowboardcrosser Lindsey Jacobellis … Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have split … Terrifying mascot asks people to conserve water … Missing skier found almost 3,000 miles away … This comprehensive data dive by the Washington Post on the true number of school shootings caused quite a stir.

Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST

Heartfelt words

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, fought through tears as he delivered a heartfelt speech at a vigil held for Wednesday's shooting victims. pic.twitter.com/ZJcdgqMkRy — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2018

Sorry, no booing

Arizona’s cheerleader just got ejected for heckling. Officially the most savage cheerleader alive pic.twitter.com/YPMUgGbZsj — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 16, 2018

Take that!

Russell Westbrook knocks Andrew Harrison to the ground, throws down a vicious dunk and then stares down Harrison. pic.twitter.com/GbhlxVGKFp — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 15, 2018

‘One 72-inch pizza, to go’

A true pony express