2-Minute Drill: Hawks falter again, McDaniels joshes Colts, entire home stolen

Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks have a tough road ahead to make the playoffs. | Getty Images

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Blackhawks continue to slide out of playoff picture after the devastating 3-2 loss to Calgary … Bulls really miss Kris Dunn … Josh McDaniels says just joshing to the Colts, stays with Pats … Derrick Rose will make $11 million from Adidas this season … Rob Gronkowski found his home was robbed after losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl … Malcolm Butler denies the “weed” and “curfew” allegations that reportedly got him benched during the Super Bowl … The Brewers scheduled an Ed Sheeran concert at Miller Park right at the same time as the MLB playoffs … Northwestern is suddenly playing well again … DePaul, despite their new Wintrust Arena, is not … NBA fined Magic Johnson $50,000 for tampering with Giannis Antetokounmpo … the Philly celebration for the Super Bowl win really wasn’t as bad as the media made it look … McDonald’s fries can cure baldness … a Texas couple had their home robbed. The entire home. Taken. Gone.

Greek freak

Giannis just jumped over 6'6" Tim Hardaway Jr. like it was NOTHING. pic.twitter.com/AbSbHLcN7X — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 7, 2018

Amazing

Tell your story walking

The ref wasn't hearing it from Draymond. pic.twitter.com/0oym2qCqwm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 7, 2018

A true leader

Nick Foles: "You want Philly Philly?" Doug Pederson: "… yeah, let's do it" Foles not only made the catch, he made the call to run the play. (via @Insidethenfl) pic.twitter.com/zdcLj1asUt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2018

Everyone out of the pool!

Do we have any expert tiger negotiators?