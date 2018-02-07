Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Blackhawks continue to slide out of playoff picture after the devastating 3-2 loss to Calgary … Bulls really miss Kris Dunn … Josh McDaniels says just joshing to the Colts, stays with Pats … Derrick Rose will make $11 million from Adidas this season … Rob Gronkowski found his home was robbed after losing to the Eagles in the Super Bowl … Malcolm Butler denies the “weed” and “curfew” allegations that reportedly got him benched during the Super Bowl … The Brewers scheduled an Ed Sheeran concert at Miller Park right at the same time as the MLB playoffs … Northwestern is suddenly playing well again … DePaul, despite their new Wintrust Arena, is not … NBA fined Magic Johnson $50,000 for tampering with Giannis Antetokounmpo … the Philly celebration for the Super Bowl win really wasn’t as bad as the media made it look … McDonald’s fries can cure baldness … a Texas couple had their home robbed. The entire home. Taken. Gone.