2-Minute Drill: Kris Bryant’s year, meet White Sox prospect, D-Rose sighting

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Is Cubs star Kris Bryant due for a big season? … Good luck trying to make the Cubs‘ 25-man roster in spring training … White Sox prospect Luis Robert looks like a budding star … Bulls officially are in tank mode … Was that Derrick Rose spotted shooting in a gym at Cleveland State? … DePaul continues to take heat over its men’s basketball woes … Could the Cubs and Wrigley Field get the 2022 All-Star Game? … Jeremy Roenick called the women’s gold-medal victory ‘one of the three best moments in hockey history’ … Wonder if Canada’s Jocelyn Larocque has worn her silver medal yet? … Looks like Ronda Rousey has been secretly training for the WWE … Armed officer stayed outside at Florida school shooting.

Mid-season form

Steph Curry with 44 PTS (14-19 FG, 8-11 3PT), 10 ASTS, 6 REBS in a 134-127 win over the Clippers. This was his 3rd 40 PT game of 2018. He scored 45 and 49 in January. pic.twitter.com/RcThUv3X8K — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 23, 2018

Rondo assist

Rajon Rondo took 320 kids to a Black Panther screening in Louisville https://t.co/iedp4L43RJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 23, 2018

This guy again

Zion Williamson threw down a nasty windmill oop then attempted a 360 Eastbay during the game!!! pic.twitter.com/DTrjdBSp9v — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 23, 2018

Playing along

The photographer thought Troy Tulowitzi was a pitcher… …he went along with it 😂😂 (via @thehazelmae) pic.twitter.com/DVcaJh2AaR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 22, 2018

Leaked

Leaked footage of @RondaRousey in-ring training w/ @QoSBaszler. i don't know about you guys, but I'm very much looking forward to her wrestling WWE's best. pic.twitter.com/ALVe7GBFmH — PWP Nation (@PWPNation) February 22, 2018

For font lovers

For those that are interested. These are all the fonts used on the classic Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Sauce bottle. pic.twitter.com/eYWyNbDXJE — James Cullen (@jamescullen123) February 22, 2018

Making the most of a bad situation