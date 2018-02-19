Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Under the NBA’s new All-Star Game format, LeBron James led his team to an exciting victory over Steph Curry‘s … Kris Dunn is ready to get to work after the All-Star break … Perhaps the Bulls just can’t tank enough … Alex DeBrincat has as many goals as Patrick Kane … Jose Abreu looks for green light on the bases … Ben Zobrist could hold the key to Cubs’ leadoff problem … Mark Aguirre speaks out on the sad state of college basketball at DePaul … Simeon wins third consecutive city championship … Loyola clinches at least a share of MVC title … U.S. women’s hockey team will play for gold … Russian curler charged with doping … Austin Dillon wins the Daytona 500 in the familiar No. 3 car … Fergie‘s national anthem performance at the NBA All-Star Game was nothing short of cringe-worthy.