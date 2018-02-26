Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Ryan Hartman is the first casualty of the Blackhawks slump of a season … Cubs auditioning players for their spring leadoff spot … Mock draft: Predicting picks for all 32 teams in NFL draft … Has Lauri Markkanen hit the rookie wall? … What more does Kyle Hendricks have to do to be the Cubs’ opening-day starter? … Yoan Moncada is searching for that elusive cold mettle … Dennis Rodman opens up about his struggle with sobriety … White Sox’ Joakim Soria feeling no signs of wear and tear.
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney