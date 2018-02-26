2-Minute Drill: NHL trade deadline, Bulls rookie wall, student section was lit

Kyle Hendricks poses during Chicago Cubs Photo Day on February 20, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. | Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Ryan Hartman is the first casualty of the Blackhawks slump of a season … Cubs auditioning players for their spring leadoff spot … Mock draft: Predicting picks for all 32 teams in NFL draft … Has Lauri Markkanen hit the rookie wall? … What more does Kyle Hendricks have to do to be the Cubs’ opening-day starter? … Yoan Moncada is searching for that elusive cold mettle … Dennis Rodman opens up about his struggle with sobriety … White Sox’ Joakim Soria feeling no signs of wear and tear.

Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney

Hartman’s long, lost box brother

Here it is folks: Evan Barratt making the crybaby face at Ryan Lindgren during last night's game. pic.twitter.com/tUqrhcmxCI — Patrick Burns (@PatrickBurns_) February 25, 2018

Coach Q’s new gig

Coach Q at the DD just east of United Center this morning, telling everyone after they order “That’s on the Blackhawks.” pic.twitter.com/wAI13PoTVz — Mitch Dudek (@mitchdudek) February 26, 2018

How about a cup of Joe on coach Joel? Some Chicagoans were treated to free coffee Monday morning courtesy of the Blackhawks and coach Joel Quenneville. STORY: https://t.co/rw9m8mGvNK pic.twitter.com/EXRdMnFq2q — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) February 26, 2018

A campaign fit for a king

Monday mood: Nala

This is Nala. It’s her first snow day. She chomps when she gets excited. 12/10 h*ckin relatable pic.twitter.com/Kh9gwd3Fce — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) February 26, 2018

ICYMI: This student section was LIT