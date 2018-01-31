Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Whatever happened to the Nikola Mirotic trade between the Bulls and Pelicans? … Anton Forsberg made 42 saves and the Blackhawks won … Some football insiders say the Bears’ Adrian Amos is the best safety in the NFL … Dennis Rodman is charged with a DUI after his blood-alcohol level is more than twice the legal limit … Tom Brady details the four ways to make Bill Belichick smile … Things just got worse for the Cavs as Kevin Love breaks his hand … James Harden recorded the first 60-point triple-double in NBA history … There’s a Jimmy Butler-to-the-Clippers rumor … Let’s give a clap for Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Never mind, he already did … Stormy Daniels appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and wouldn’t confirm or deny affair with Trum … A woman tried to bring a peacock on a plane and even bought an extra seat for it … Careful. Here’s video of a cute polar bear playing with a dog.
