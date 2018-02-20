Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Anthony Rizzo returns to Cubs’ camp after the “hardest thing I ever had to do’ … Jon Lester is not a big fan of speeding up the games … Blackhawks find another way to lose … Blackhawks ban four fans who made racist taunts … What to watch from Bulls down the stretch … Someone thinks the White Sox could be better than expected … Will the Bears give Kyle Fuller the franchise tag? … Kobe Bryant said he was all set to come to Chicago and play for the Bulls in 2004 … Fergie says she tried her best during cringeworthy national anthem … U.S. men’s hockey advances to the quarterfinals in the Winter Games … Don’t try to pet a moose … “Black Panther” is setting all sorts of box-office records … Missouri third-graders are selling raffle tickets for an AR-15 to raise money for their baseball team … Rihanna turns 30 today.
