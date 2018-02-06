Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
If Bulls center Robin Lopez is on his way out, then he’s going out WWE style … Speaking of moving on, Nikola Mirotic admits his time was up with Bulls … Injuries help Jabari Parker become stronger in life … Bears fans could see a little Doug Pederson in Matt Nagy‘s style of offense … Bears add another offensive mind in Brad Childress … No matter, Bears are still listed at 99-1 to win the Super Bowl next season … Sorry, but it looks like America will have to put up with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady for at least another year … Several Eagles announce they’re not going to the White House … Former Patriot hints at the real reason Malcolm Butler was benched in Super Bowl … Chris Long rips Super Bowl analyst Cris Collinsworth for having a bad game … Enough with the Super Bowl, here’s “The Bachelor” recap … Expectant mom of Michigan family with 13 boys is hoping for a girl … “Frasier” star John Mahoney has died.