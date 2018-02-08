Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
The Bears showed the Colts how to hire a coach … Whether it’s Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta or someone else, it’s time for the Cubs to sign a pitcher … Time is running out for Bulls to unload more salary … Struggling Blackhawks need a miracle on ice … Illini still think they can make the Big Dance … Northwestern says ‘we’re not dead’ either … How the Big Ten fared on signing day … PECOTA predicts good things for the Cubs this season, not so good for White Sox … Ex-Bear Shane Matthews is going to prison … The Yankees traded for Russell Wilson — yes, that Russell Wilson … LeBron James wills the Cavs to 140-138 victory over the Timberwolves, but are they back? … The most stable NFL franchise will surprise you … If you’re looking for a $3,000 Valentine’s Day burger with ring … Hungry cow ate letters from a mailbox … If you missed this Quincy Jones interview, you missed a lot … Richard Pryor did WHAT with Marlan Brando!?
