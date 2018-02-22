2-Minute Drill: USA women win Olympic hockey gold in one for the ages

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Team USA defeats Canada in epic shootout to win gold for first time in 20 years in women’s hockey … Hey, the Blackhawks won a shootout … Sorry, Bulls fans, but Gar Forman isn’t going anywhere … Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Bears could be targeting a Notre Dame player in the draft … the Red Sox owner threw some shade at Cubs hitting coach Chili Davis … MLB says ‘no tanks’ to tanking … Want free Cubs tickets? … White Sox’s Tyler Danish ready to make the most of second chance … Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery played all last season with a torn rotator cuff … Mark Cuban is catching heat over allegations surrounding the Mavericks … CNN held a town hall on gun violence.

