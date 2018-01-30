Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
This writer would rather see the Cubs acquire Yu Darvish than keep Jake Arrieta … Forget about Alshon Jeffery and the fact he’s in the Super Bowl, Bears fans, Ryan Pace can quickly fix things at wide receiver … Javy Baez did a baby gender reveal and the baby will be a (think Cubbie Blue) … Corey Crawford still not back on the ice, and the Blackhawks sorely need him … Cross the Pistons off Nikola Mirotic‘s destinations, because they just got Blake Griffin … DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams could be next to go for Clippers … Tom Brady is not happy with radio host who called his 5-year-old daughter an “annoying little pissant” … Merriam-Webster scolds radio host and reveals that most people had no idea what “pissant” meant … LaVar Ball called Steve Kerr the “Milli Vanilli of coaching” … Good news: Jabari Parker about to return after a one-year layoff … The Cleveland Indians will still sell Chief Wahoo merchandise … People are upset with Kim Kardashian West for attributing her new cornrow-braid look to Bo Derek and not black culture … Disneyland had a decapitation problem … A lot about the “I, Tonya” movie was wrong. Take it from someone who was there.
