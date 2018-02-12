2-Minute Drill: Yu Darvish debate, Sammy Sosa photos, the $5M comma

Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.

Where does the Yu Darvish acquisition put the Cubs in the NL discussion? … Robin Lopez remains on board with the Bulls’ plan … Corey Crawford could return soon for the Blackhawks, but so what … Have you seen these latest photos of Sammy Sosa? … There’s a local figure skater in the Olympics making noise … American Jamie Anderson defends gold in snowboarding … Red Gerard‘s family really whooped it up before he won the first U.S. gold … Hey, the Colts really do have a head coach this time … Which NBA players made the best actors? … Ray Allen went golfing during Paul Pierce‘s jersey retirement … LeBron James has that look about him again since the deadline trades … Disney park prices are going up … There’s more to life than a college degree … Missing comma helps workers win $5 million suit against dairy.

Follow me on Twitter @DanCahill_CST