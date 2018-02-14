Catching you up on the latest news, trending topics and meaningless minutiae we all love to talk about in less than 120 seconds.
Things really fell into place for Theo Epstein to allow the Cubs to land Yu Darvish and make a run at another World Series … Speaking of a World Series, that’s Darvish’s top priority … Don’t look now — or perhaps the rest of the season — the Blackhawks lost their seventh in a row … Hey, Kris Dunn is ready to come back for the Bulls … Derrick Rose is 29 and without an NBA team … The new documentary about Orr High School basketball will move you … The amazing Shaun White wins another gold medal in dramatic fashion … But before you go too crazy over the snowboarder, there’s this … Shani Davis skates away from flag-bearer controversy … You’ll have to wait to watch Mikaela Shiffrin ski for gold … In the wake of Matt Lauer, why is Mike Tirico getting a free pass as Olympics host? … If you were a figure skater, which song would you skate to? … LeBron James and other NBA stars have a passion for good wine … Woman finds 14 worms in her ear …
