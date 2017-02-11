2018 Cubs Convention passes go on sale to the public Friday

Cubs fans can get a jumpstart on next year this week.

Individual weekend passes for Cubs Convention will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Friday.

The 2018 convention will take place Jan. 12 to 14 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Now in its 33rd year, the convention will feature its usual mix of players, coaches and alumni for a the weekend of autograph opportunities, panel sessions and other activities.

Kris Bryant is introduced at the Chicago Cubs' annual baseball fan convention Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Fans using a Mastercard have the opportunity to participate in a presale, which starts one hour before the regular sale at 10 a.m.

A limit of four passes may be purchased per household. Passes will be available for purchase by visiting cubs.com/convention or calling (800) 843-2827.

Hotel packages are also available on a limited basis and the host hotel and W Chicago Lakeshore.

A portion of the proceeds from Cubs Convention benefits Cubs Charities. For more information on hotel packages, visit http://www.cubs.com/convention.