2018 Cubs Convention passes go on sale to the public Friday

Cubs 11/02/2017, 11:10am
John Silver
email

Cubs fans can get a jumpstart on next year this week.

Individual weekend passes for Cubs Convention will go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Friday.

The 2018 convention will take place Jan. 12 to 14 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Now in its 33rd year, the convention will feature its usual mix of players, coaches and alumni for a the weekend of autograph opportunities, panel sessions and other activities.

Kris Bryant is introduced at the Chicago Cubs' annual baseball fan convention Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in Chicago. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Fans using a Mastercard have the opportunity to participate in a presale, which starts one hour before the regular sale at 10 a.m.

A limit of four passes may be purchased per household. Passes will be available for purchase by visiting cubs.com/convention or calling (800) 843-2827.

Hotel packages are also available on a limited basis and the host hotel and W Chicago Lakeshore.

A portion of the proceeds from Cubs Convention benefits Cubs Charities. For more information on hotel packages, visit http://www.cubs.com/convention.

Previously from Sports

NFL provided ludicrous explanation for reversing Zach Miller's TD
Zach Miller play shows why NFL replay system needs further review
Lauri Markkanen scores 25, but Bulls still searching for right look
In the shadows, unsung Mitch Unrein big part of Bears' resurgent 'D'