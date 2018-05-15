2018 NBA lottery results: Bulls drop down to get No. 7 pick

The 2018 NBA Draft fate of the 14 teams that didn’t make it to the playoffs this season was determined by the way ping-pong balls bounced and fell.

The 2018 NBA lottery was held Tuesday night at the Palmer House Hilton in downtown Chicago before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals game between the Celtics and Cavaliers. After months of oddsmakers analyzing the chances, the NBA announced the order of the first 14 picks of the NBA Draft, which will take place on June 21.

This season’s lottery saw a change of scenery. For the first time since its inception in 1995, the lottery was held outside of New York or New Jersey.

The Bulls, who have two first round picks for the upcoming draft, had the sixth worse record in the league after a disappointing 27-55 record. They had an 18.3 percent chance to jump into the top three picks and a 5.3 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick.

2018 NBA Lottery results

1. Phoenix Suns

2. Sacramento Kings

3. Atlanta Hawks

4. Memphis Grizzlies

5. Atlanta Hawks

6. Sacramento Kings

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

9. New York Knicks

10. Philadelphia 76ers

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. Los Angeles Clippers

13. Los Angeles Clippers

14. Denver Nuggets