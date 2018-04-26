2018 NFL Draft: First round live results, pick-by-pick

One of the biggest days on the football calendar is here as the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft will be held Thursday night. After months of debates and mock drafts, the first 32 picks will be announced over the course of several hours at AT&T Stadium.

The Brown have a chance with the No. 1 and No. 4 overall picks to hit big on a pair of players who could make an immediate impact. All eyes will be on what they do given the impact it will have on what happens to everyone around them.

Quarterbacks are expected to be popular early on with the talent in this year’s class. USC’s Sam Darnold, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Wyoming’s Josh Allen have all been in discussion as top-five picks. At least one of them will be going to the Browns barring a massive surprise, and all of them could potentially be gone not long before the night is started.

The Giants, Jets and Broncos also have picks in the top five. The Colts, Buccaneers, Bears, 49ers and Raiders round out the top 10. You can check out the full seven-round order of picks here.

The 2018 NFL Draft is being broadcast on TV by ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Fox and NFL Network. Here’s information on how to watch online. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, followed by the fourth through seventh rounds Saturday.

Check out pick-by-pick results for the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft below. This list will be constantly updated following each selection.

1. Browns

2. Giants

3. Jets (from Colts)

4. Browns (from Texans)

5. Broncos

6. Colts (from Jets)

7. Buccaneers

8. Bears

9. 49ers

10. Raiders

11. Dolphins

12. Bills (from Bengals)

13. Redskins

14. Packers

15. Cardinals

16. Ravens

17. Chargers

18. Seahawks

19. Cowboys

20. Lions

21. Bengals (from Bills)

22. Bills (from Chiefs)

23. Patriots (from Rams)

24. Panthers

25. Titans

26. Falcons

27. Saints

28. Steelers

29. Jaguars

30. Vikings

31. Patriots

32. Eagles