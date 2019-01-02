2019 NHL All-Star rosters: Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane makes Central Division team

Blackhawks standout Patrick Kane made his fifth straight All-Star Game on Wednesday when the NHL announced its rosters. It’s his eighth selection in 12 years.

He was the only Chicago player selected. Teammates Jonathan Toews and Alex DeBrincat were viable candidates, but didn’t make the cut.

Despite the Hawks’ struggles, Kane is putting together another terrific season and leads the team in goals (22), assists (28) and points (50). He’s tied for eighth in the league in total scoring, fourth among Central Division players.

He has six goals and four assists in his last 10 games, putting him on pace for the second 100-point season of his career as the Hawks head into Thursday’s game at the Islanders.

Patrick Kane at the 2018 All-Star Game in Tampa. | Mike Carlson/Getty Images

“He’s been dynamite, really all year,” general manager Stan Bowman said this week. “He just keeps pushing it and… he seems to like add a new dimension to his game year after year. I guess that’s what makes him such a special player.

“You look around the league and you look at the elite players, they seem to find a way to kind of take their game up a level. And as great as they are, they come back the next year and they add a new wrinkle to their game.”

Toews missed out for the second straight year after making it six times from 2009-17. He’s eighth in the Central in points (36), 10th in goals (16) and 16th in assists (20).

DeBrincat was a long shot, but made a decent case for himself with 18 goals and 15 assists. He’s tied for 12th in the Central with 33 points.

Kane will take the ice Jan. 26 at San Jose’s SAP Center. The skills competition is the night before. Aside from Kane, the Hawks will have a nine-day break after their Jan. 22 home game against the Islanders

This is the NHL’s fourth year using divisions for the All-Star Game, and each team gets six forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders. They play a 3-on-3, single-elimination tournament.

Fans elected the four captains, and the league office filled the remaining spots.