2019 NHL Winter Classic: Bruins 4, Blackhawks 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The luck of the Irish was not with the Blackhawks during Tuesday’s Winter Classic game at Notre Dame Stadium as the Bruins beat them 4-2.

It was a ping-pong match of sorts.

The Hawks score first in the opening period. After David Kampf set him up from behind the net, Brendan Perlini sniped one past Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Perlini, who has notched one point in four of his last eight games, celebrated the goal by plugging his ears while the sold-out crowd of more than 76,000 roared.

Jonathan Toews skates with the puck while being pursued by Patrice Bergeron in the first period during the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 01, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana.

But the Hawks’ lead didn’t last long.

After Artem Anisimov was called for tripping, David Pastrnak scored the equalizer on the Bruins’ power play.

In the second period, Dominik Kahun broke the tie by redirecting Erik Gustafsson’s shot. The Hawks, who have a league-worst penalty kill percentage of 74.2, then gave up another power-play goal to the Bruins.

Sean Kuraly scored off a rebound on his backhand and gave the Bruins their first lead of game with 9:40 left in regulation. The Bruins then put the game away with an open-net goal by Brad Marchand.

Despite a solid effort, the Hawks couldn’t muster up another goal to force overtime.

Cam Ward stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced.

The Hawks are now 1-5 in outdoor games since 2009.