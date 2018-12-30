2019 NHL Winter Classic: Collin Delia clear choice for Blackhawks against Bruins

Collin Delia was halfway through pulling off his pads when he blurted out the most vulnerable thing he’s said in two weeks with the Blackhawks.

“I’m so tired right now,” he exhaled.

No doubt. It was a frenetic night for Delia in the mile-high altitude as held on with 30 saves on 32 shots so Patrick Kane could snipe one in overtime for a 3-2 Hawks win over Colorado.

Delia’s effort was exhaustive, allowing goals only in man-advantage scenarios in which he had little chance to see the puck, and he’s been incredible in his three games. It’s enough to earn the start against Boston in the Winter Classic on Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov, right, congratulates goaltender Collin Delia after the Blackhawks defeate the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in overtime Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) ORG XMIT: CODZ116

Jeremy Colliton is running the Hawks as a meritocracy, with no bonus points for having a heftier Wikipedia page, and he’s declared an open competition at goalie with Corey Crawford out. It’s hard to say Delia will “get what he earns,” then deny him this.

Delia deserves it over Cam Ward, regardless of Delia being a 24-year-old with five career starts and Ward being a 13-year veteran with a championship ring. How can Colliton go away from Delia after posting a .957 save percentage in three wins?

“Well, that’s something we’ll talk about,” he said. “He’s not gonna play all the games the rest of the year. We take each game by itself, we look ahead, but that’s a conversation we’ll have internally.”

The game presents an interesting juncture in Colliton’s early coaching career. He’s been saying all along he wants to treat it as just another game on the schedule, but it’s not. There’s nothing ordinary about an Original Six matchup at Notre Dame Stadium with a global television audience, and this would be a simpler decision if not for the magnitude of the event.

This is also going to reveal part of Colliton’s management philosophy. Winning is more important than feelings, and deference to veterans can’t be part of the calculation.

Ward, a pro in every way, probably doesn’t want this gifted to him anyway. He’d surely love to play, but he’s lived in this cutthroat ecosystem a long time and knows performance outweighs everything else.

This isn’t a conclusion on who’s better for the Hawks in the long run, because no one knows what Delia will become, but a judgment on where they stand today. It could change by the end of the week.

Had Colliton encountered this choice 10 days ago, Ward would’ve been the obvious pick after locking down the Predators and Stars. He might very well resume that level of play next time he gets his chance, but he opened the door for Delia with a rough night against Florida and Delia’s done everything necessary to keep the job at least another day.

It was before the Florida game, incidentally, that Colliton said there wasn’t a set plan for the two goalies. It’s not a hierarchy of Ward as starter and Delia the occasional fill-in.

“Performance will dictate,” Colliton said.

It certainly did with Delia getting consecutive starts last week. It should on New Year’s Day, too.