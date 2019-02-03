Gladys Knight’s Super Bowl national anthem performance tops two minutes

Legendary Atlanta singer Gladys Knight completed the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIII in an unofficial time of two minutes and one second, beating the over-under of 1:49 according to Bovada. That’s several seconds longer than the length of the anthem sung by Pink prior to last year’s Super Bowl, which came in at 1:52.

The singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before to the biggest sporting event of the year has become one of the game’s most popular prop bets in recent years. Nine of the last 12 singers have hit the over in the national anthem length prop bet, according to The Action Network. Knight continued that trend with a delightful rendition punctuated by a flyover from AF Thunderbirds.

The longest version of the national anthem ever sung before a Super Bowl was by Alicia Keys, who needed 2:35 to get through it in 2013.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi are set to be in this year’s Super Bowl halftime show. For other prop bets, click here.