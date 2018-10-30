Oddsmakers make Cubs fifth favorite to win 2019 World Series

With the 2018 World Series in the rearview mirror, Cubs fans can once again channel their “there’s always next year” mantra and look forward to next October.

Oddsmakers at SportsBettingDime.com released their “way too early” predictions for the 2019 World Series. And they pegged the Cubs as having the fifth-best chance to win with odds of 12-to-1.

Those odds are an improvement from where the Cubs were at this time last year. Entering the 2017-18 offseason, the Cubs were 14-to-1 favorites to win the 2018 World Series.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox are the early favorites to win the World Series. Both have an 8-to-1 chance, according to SportsBettingDime.com.

The Chicago Cubs celebrate after Game 7 of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Cleveland Indians, in Cleveland. The Cubs won 8-7 in 10 innings to win the series 4 games to 3. | Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost to the Red Sox in Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday, and New York Yankees are the next favorites. The Dodgers and Yankees have 9-to-1 and 10-to-1 odds, respectively.

While it’d be highly unlikely that the White Sox would have a chance at next season’s World Series, they aren’t the longest shot with their 150-to-1 odds. The Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles are the least favorite teams right now to win next year’s postseason with 500-to-1 odds.

List of 2019 World Series odds

Houston Astros 8/1

Boston Red Sox 8/1

Los Angeles Dodgers 9/1

New York Yankees 10/1

Chicago Cubs 12/1

Cleveland Indians 14/1

Milwaukee Brewers 16/1

Arizona Diamondbacks 20/1

Washington Nationals 24/1

Atlanta Braves 24/1

Oakland A’s 28/1

Philadelphia Phillies 35/1

Colorado Rockies 50/1

St. Louis Cardinals 50/1

Los Angeles Angels 60/1

Tampa Bay Rays 60/1

Seattle Mariners 70/1

New York Mets 100/1

San Francisco Giants 100/1

Minnesota Twins 110/1

Pittsburgh Pirates 125/1

Toronto Blue Jays 150/1

Cincinnati Reds 150/1

San Diego Padres 150/1

Chicago White Sox 150/1

Texas Rangers 200/1

Detroit Tigers 300/1

Miami Marlins 400/1

Kansas City Royals 500/1

Baltimore Orioles 500/1