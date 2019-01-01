2020 NHL Winter Classic: Stars to host TBA opponent at Cotton Bowl Stadium

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The NHL’s next Winter Classic will be its southernmost. The Dallas Stars will host the game at Cotton Bowl Stadium on New Year’s Day 2020.

Commissioner Gary Bettman made the official announcement during the second intermission of Tuesday’s game between the Blackhawks and Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium. He did not specify who the Stars’ opponent will be.

The Hawks are often a candidate for the league’s outdoor games and have played in six since 2009. They remain one of the league’s top television draws.

Bettman announced a few other upcoming events:

Stars wing Jamie Benn skates the puck upice as center Tyler Seguin trails during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Dallas. | Mike Stone/AP

— There’s a 2020 Stadium Series game slated for the United Stats Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Avalanche will host a to-be-announced opponent.

— The 2019-20 Heritage Classic will be Oct. 26 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan, and feature the Winnipeg Jets against the Calgary Flames.

— The 2020 All-Star Game will be in St. Louis. The Blues haven’t hosted that event since 1988.