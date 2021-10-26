 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Padres reportedly interview former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen for managerial job

Guillen started his professional playing career as a Padres minor-leaguer in 1981.

By Chris De Luca
Ozzie Guillen managed the White Sox from 2004 to 2011, guiding them to a World Series sweep over the Houston Astros in 2005.
Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen recently interviewed for the San Diego Padres’ vacant managerial job, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday.

Guillen, 57, hasn’t managed since 2012, when he was fired by the Marlins. He managed the White Sox from 2004 to 2011, guiding them to a World Series sweep over the Houston Astros in 2005. He then managed the Marlins for the 2012 season and currently serves as an analyst for Sox broadcasts.

The Padres entered the 2021 season as strong contenders in the National League West but went 79-83 before firing Jayce Tingler on Oct. 6. The Padres reportedly also have interest in former Cardinals manager Mike Schildt, who was also fired this month, and former Mets manager Luis Rojas.

The Union-Tribune reports the Padres are seeking a manager with a strong Latin American influence who can connect with star Fernando Tatis Jr. Rojas is a fellow Dominican and Guillen is from Venezuela.

Guillen is 747-710 as a manager, taking the Sox to the postseason in 2005 and 2008. He has made no secret of his desire to return to managing and admitted he was hurt the Sox didn’t give him a serious look before hiring Tony La Russa last offseason.

Earlier this month, Guillen told the Sun-Times: “To me, there wasn’t a better manager to hire, including myself. The second man? Ozzie [expletive] Guillen. I don’t give a [expletive] what people think.”

Guillen, a former All-Star shortstop, signed his first professional contract with the Padres in December 1980 and was traded to the Sox in the December 1984 LaMarr Hoyt deal.

