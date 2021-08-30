 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Bleacher brawl breaks out during Cubs-White Sox game

Tensions boiled over between Cubs and Sox fans Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Park.

By John Silver
A fight breaks out in the left field bleachers as the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The White Sox defeated the Cubs 13-1.
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

With the Sox pounding the Cubs again on Sunday, tensions were high among fans.

Such a heated intra-city rivalry has led to fan violence during past Crosstown Classic matchups both on the North and South Sides.

On Sunday, tempers boiled over again in the left-field bleachers at Guaranteed Rate Park and multiple cellphone cameras caught the incident.

It’s difficult to determine what caused fight. In the minute-long video, we see finger pointing by a Cubs fan and another fan climbing up three rows to confront someone before getting pushed to the ground by a third fan, which became the spark to spur the fighting.

From there, it becomes a melee of pushing, shoving and punching before Sox security rushed in to break things up.

Here are some other angles of the chaos:

As Sunday was the last game of this interleague, intracity matchup for the 2021 season, we’ll have to wait until next year to see the next round of the Cubs-Sox. The Sox won five of six games against the Cubs this season, including a 13-1 win on Sunday.

