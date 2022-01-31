 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

United Center, FanDuel plan to create sportsbook lounge at arena

The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. Plans include a two-story venue adjacent to the arena’s atrium.

By Associated Press
Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena.&nbsp;The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena. The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board.
Nader Issa/Chicago Sun-Times

Online gaming company FanDuel Group and the United Center announced plans Monday to open a FanDuel Sportsbook lounge inside the arena.

The venture needs approval from the Illinois Gaming Board. It would bring sports wagering inside the home of the NBA’s Bulls and the NHL’s Blackhawks.

Plans for the FanDuel Sportsbook at the United Center include a two-story venue adjacent to the arena’s atrium. It would be equipped with state-of-the-art viewing and sports wagering technology, the announcement said.

“FanDuel has a proven track record of innovation and excellence making them the perfect partner in developing the sportsbook at the United Center,” said Howard Pizer, executive vice president and CEO of the joint venture. The lounge “is designed to give sports fans a brand new, fully immersive sportsbook lounge experience unlike any other.”

While awaiting approval of the sportsbook from the Illinois Gaming Board, the United Center and FanDuel will develop a non-wagering space adjacent to the United Center atrium that will have FanDuel branding and allow fans to watch live sports action while attending United Center events.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

After synagogues are targeted with swastikas and smashed windows, rabbi urges community to respond with ‘goodness and positivity’

"The way we deal with evil is good," said Rabbi Levi Notik after the graffiti was sprayed on the F.R.E.E. Synagogue.

By David Struett and Fran Spielman

2022 Public League boys basketball tournament pairings revealed

The city playoffs get started on Wednesday.

By Michael O'Brien

Dylan Strome, Patrick Kane, Brandon Hagel driving Blackhawks’ scorching-hot 1st line

Entering Monday, Strome had tallied six points, Kane five and Hagel four over the Hawks’ last two games combined.

By Ben Pope

$61 million in donations help complete Sun-Times sale to WBEZ parent

Executives said the philanthropy is pledged over five years to help the paper improve its journalism, expand digitally and continue the print edition.

By David Roeder

Afternoon Edition: Jan. 31, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

Joe Rogan responds to Spotify protest, new COVID advisories

Rogan responded to the fallout on Sunday, saying in a video on Instagram that he was only seeking to have conversations on his podcast with people who have "differing opinions."

By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer