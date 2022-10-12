The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
White Sox begin interviews for manager job

Astros bench coach Joe Espada has interviewed to replace Tony La Russa.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada has interviewed for the White Sox manager job.

Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada has interviewed for the White Sox manager job.

Rick Scuteri/AP

There is a considerable push coming from inside the White Sox organization to bring in an experienced manager to replace Tony La Russa, but general manager Rick Hahn’s umbrella over the Sox’ lot of candidates extends to those without, such as Astros bench coach Joe Espada.

Espada interviewed with the Sox and Marlins on Wednesday, and both teams were reportedly interviewing Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as well.

Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro has interviewed for multiple jobs since 2019, and there are those inside the organization who believe he would be a good fit.

Manager experience, however “would be a huge plus because of our team and expectations,” one Sox source said. “It’s not a rebuild.”

As the Sox search enters interview stage, 70-year-old Braves third base coach Ron Washington’s name has gained traction as a potential candidate with experience. Several familiar proven names — including Mike Schildt, Bruce Bochy, Don Mattingly, Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon — can’t be ruled out.

Hahn said he is leading the search and listed recent dugout experience with a contender, communication skill and one who understands “the way the game has grown and evolved in the last decade but at the same time respect old-school responsibilities” as criteria, although he didn’t rule out candidates with no managerial experience.

“Having managerial experience is a positive,” Hahn said. “That said, you can also get good experience being a bench coach or adjacent to a manager.”

While it’s believed pitching coaches Ethan Katz and Curt Hasler (bullpen) will be back, some from La Russa’s staff were told they can talk with other clubs and are in limbo for 2023 pending the new manager’s input.

Espada, 47, interviewed for the Cubs job when David Ross was hired and last year interviewed with the Mets and Athletics. Espada served in the Marlins’ minor league system and was the team’s third base coach from 2010-13.

“Joe’s a very astute baseball man, very good worker,” Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. “He does his homework. He’s prepared. So you don’t know if you’re ready until you get there. But whatever happens, I mean you got to have your first at some point in time.”

