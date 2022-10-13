Bears vs. Commanders — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

After a slow start to the 2022 season — no sacks in four games —Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat had two of the Commanders five sacks of Ryan Tannehill last week.

Chase Allen, the 2020 No. 2 overall pick, is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season. But the Commanders still have three first-round picks on the defensive line with Sweat, Pro Bowl tackle Jonathan Allen (nine sacks last season) and tackle Daron Payne.

“Two guys inside that are pretty dynamic — it creates challenges when you have that many guys that can rush,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. “We’re gonna have our hands full.”

Bears fifth-round rookie left tackle Braxton Jones has had some rookie moments but overall has been promising in his first five games, showing game-to-game improvement. For what it’s worth he is the highest graded rookie offensive lineman in theNFL through five games by Pro Football Focus — andwas the Bears’ second-highest graded player on either side of the ball (behind cornerback Kindle Vildor) last week.

TRENDING

The Bears are 32nd and last in the NFL in third-down defense after the Vikings converted 12-of-15 (80%) of their third downs last week.

The Commanders’ offense, on the other hand, was 0-for-9 (0%) on third-down conversions in a 21-17 loss to the Titans last week and are 20th overall through five weeks.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a career-best 118.8 passer rating against the Vikings — 15-of-21 for 208 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions. He was

more efficient than prolific, but that’s still significant progress for a quarterback in these parts.

When Fields had a promising opener against the 49ers, he struggled against the Packers at Lambeau Field the following week. This time he will be at home against a defense that has allowed a 113.7 passer rating (10 touchdowns, no interceptions) in its last four games.

X-FACTOR

The Bears have been tapering for the last two weeks in anticipation of the short-week game, as Eberflus has shortened valuable practice time to keep his team fresh following a Sunday road game against the Vikings.

For what it’s worth, the home team is 11-12 on Thursday night over the past two seasons. Washington is 2-0 on Thursday Night Football under former Bears defensive coordinator Ron Rivera — beating the Giants 30-29 at home in Week 2 last year and the Cowboys 41-16 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving in 2020.

The Commanders had a distraction this week when Rivera had to clarify a comment that the big difference between his 1-4 team and the Eagles (5-0), Cowboys (4-1) and Giants (4-1) was the quarterback — a tacit knock on Carson Wentz. Could be nothing, but on a struggling team, always the possibility of making things worse.

