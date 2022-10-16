The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Mini-bye review: Bears QB Justin Fields future is up in the air

Rookie head coach Matt Eberflus has shown a pretty good handle on things during a rebuilding season. But Justin Fields’ development remains a huge question mark that likely will determine his success or failure.

By  Mark Potash
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a 72.7 passer rating (four touchdowns, five interceptions) and rushed for 282 yards and a touchdown this season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears are 2-4 under first-year coach Matt Eberflus after losing 12-7 to the Commanders on Thursday night. With a “mini-bye” prior to playing the Patriots next Monday night, here’s a look at where they stand after six games:

What is Matt Eberflus’ grade through 6 games?

C. Eberflus is a no-frills, Brand-X NFL head coach who will succeed if he gets the quarterback right and fail if he does not. We’ve already seen the impact of the H.I.T.S. principal and its limitations. The same with his openness to giving rookies and inexperience players a chance. So far, Eberflus is comfortable with game management, including an aggressive mindset that looks like it will pay dividends — if he gets the quarterback right.

Is Justin Fields getting better or worse?

He’s not getting appreciably better. But if he’s getting worse, it’s because he was set up to get worse — with a shaky offensive line, a nondescript receiving corps and a first-year offensive coordinator. The best thing you can say about Fields at this point is that he’s still standing — and even that is a little precarious with all the hits he’s taken in the first six games. Still a long way to go.

What is one change the Bears must make offensively?

At this point there really isn’t much they can change that will make a difference. Riley Reiff and Alex Leatherwood are unlikely to automatically provide a major upgrade in their pass protection — they were available for a reason. The Bears’ running game already is third in the NFL in yards per game (170.8) — and Fields is a big part of that. There’s no magic solution to their offensive stagnation. They have made their bed and now must lie in it.

What is the biggest problem facing the Bears overall?

It’s still early, but Ryan Poles’ master plan to not emphasize offense in free agency and the draft (and truth be told, there was only so much he could have done) has the Bears veering toward a worst-case scenario — that Fields is failing because he was set up to fail.

What has been the best surprise?

Second-year running back Khalil Herbert has rushed for 403 yards and three touchdowns on 63 carries — his 6.4-yard average led all NFL running backs heading into Sunday’s games. He has the Bears’ two longest rushes this season —64 and 52 yards. David Montgomery (62-246, 4.0, one touchdown) has a long run is 28 yards.

Whathas been the biggest disappointment?

In six games, tight end Cole Kmet had 10 receptions for 116 yards (11.6 avg.) and no touchdowns. On a team with only one wide receiver with more than six catches (Darnell Mooney has 17 for 241 yards), Kmet figured to be a safety valve for Fields, but his production through six games is even less than last season (14-130, 9.3).

What is your revised prediction of the Bears’ final record?

5-12. The Bears are pretty much where they were expected to be —in rebuilding mode, suffering through rookie errors/development, with Fields predictably struggling to make progress with a modest supporting cast. There’s opportunity for improvement with more experience. But at this point it’s tough to see the offense flip a switch and take some giant leap with this roster.

