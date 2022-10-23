Bears vs. Patriots — What to Watch 4

KEY MATCHUP

Bill Belichick’s knack for taking away an opponent’s strength is legendary. Last week, the Browns came in leading the NFL in rushing (192.4 avg.) and the Patriots came in ranked 22nd in rushing defense (128.8 avg.) — yet the Patriots held the Browns to 18 carries for 70 yards in a 38-15 victory. Browns running back Kareem Hunt, who came in averaging 118.6 rushing yards per game, was held to a season-low 56 on 12 carries. Kareem Hunt had four carries for 12 yards.

So it’s pretty obvious what Belichick’s focus will be this week against a Bears’ offense that ranks 28th in yards and 31st in points — but second in rushing. Khalil Herbert (63 carries 402 yards, three touchdowns) leads the NFL in rushing average (6.4) and David Montgomery (62-246, one touchdown) has 100-yard potential despite a slow start.

“They’re very hard to tackle,” Belichick said.

It’s all starts up front. The Bears are expected to juggle their interior line, likely moving Lucas Patrick from left guard to center in place of Sam Mustipher, with veteran Michael Schofield starting at left guard and Teven Jenkins still starting at right guard.

The Patriots are banged up on their defensive interior. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (questionable) missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury and Christian Barmore (questionable) played just 20 snaps against the Browns because of a knee injury. But as usual, they found a way to get the job done, with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon (six sacks) and emerging safety Kyle Dugger playing key roles.

TRENDING

The Bears not only were 0-for-3 in the red zone against the Commanders last week, but reached the Washington 5, 1 and 4 yard line without getting any points. They have scored two touchdowns in their last eight trips inside the red zone and are 28th in the NFL for the season (seven touchdowns in 15 trips).

PLAYER TO WATCH

Bears quarterback Justin Fields had 278 yards of total offense against the Commanders, including 12 rushes for 88 yards. But he’s 30th in the NFL in passing yards (869), 33rd in completion percentage (54.8) and 32nd in passer rating (72.7) — though 10th in yards per pass (7.6).

Field could get a boost from the return of wide receiver N’Keal Harry, the ex-Patriot who will make his Bears debut — perhaps on a limited basis —after injuring his ankle on Aug. 6. Aug 6. At 6-4, 225 pounds, he gives Fields a big target the second-year quarterback could use in an offense that has struggled to get receivers open.

X-FACTORS

The Bears are coming off a mini-bye after playing on Thursday night in Week 6 and are fully healthy — a rarity at any point of the NFL season.

The Patriots have not announced a starting quarterback. Mac Jones, who has missed the last three games with an ankle injury, is questionable. Rookie Bailey Zappe has a 111.4 passer rating in place of Jones.

