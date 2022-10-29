The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
White Sox could make manager choice next week

Former manager Ozzie Guillen, who interviewed this week, is among candidates

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Ozzie Guillen (right) and Ken Williams.

White Sox executive Ken Williams (left) and Ozzie Guillen chat in the White Sox dugout before a game in 2019. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

Ozzie Guillen confirmed he had his interview with the White Sox for their vacant manager’s job this week. Like everyone else, he’s waiting to see what the Sox’ decision-makers do.

It’s possible the Sox, who are said to have made an extensive search since Tony La Russa stepped down at the end of the season, make a choice next week. The general managers meetings are the following week in Las Vegas, and they ideally would have someone in place by then.

Major League Baseball encourages teams to avoid major announcements during the World Series, which could be over as soon as Tuesday if the Phillies sweep the Astros or run through Saturday if it goes seven games. There are off days Sunday and Thursday.

Guillen, who managed the 2005 World Series champion Sox, is eager to find out what he’ll be doing in 2023. He wants to manage again but says he would be OK with continuing as studio analyst for the team’s telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago.

Because he has watched the team almost every day, interacts with players and has relationships with some, especially the Spanish speaking players, Guillen maintains “no one knows this club better than me.”

Guillen, who left the Sox under contentious terms at the end of the 2011 season, has since mended fences with the organization, although chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in 2017 said Guillen wouldn’t be able to return.

Guillen also had a turbulent relationship with then general manager Ken Williams, but Williams — the executive vice president now with Rick Hahn the GM — is known to be a fan of Guillen’s passion. Williams was dissatisfied with the Sox’ shortage of energy and fire last season, when they finished a disappointing 81-81.

The Sox have worked hard to keep their manager wish list relatively quiet. Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who is involved in the World Series, was interviewed two weeks ago.

Former broadcaster Ken Harrelson said this week that Guillen would be the best choice, because of his qualifications and because he would “reinvigorate the fan base.” Harrelson didn’t believe Guillen would get the job, but Guillen would be a fairly popular choice among some media and fans.

“It’s a big decision,” Harrelson said. “It’s more than hiring a manager, it’s getting our fans into it. Because a lot of our fans are really, really disappointed about last season.

“Ozzie wants to win, it’s that simple. He’s the best manager I’ve had in my career with the Sox, and he has a ring to prove it.”

Guillen, who turns 59 in January, still lives in Chicago and spends much of his time with his family, including grandchildren.

