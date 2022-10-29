White Sox could make manager choice next week

Ozzie Guillen confirmed he had his interview with the White Sox for their vacant manager’s job this week. Like everyone else, he’s waiting to see what the Sox’ decision-makers do.

It’s possible the Sox, who are said to have made an extensive search since Tony La Russa stepped down at the end of the season, make a choice next week. The general managers’ meetings are the following week in Las Vegas, and they ideally would have someone in place by then.

Major League Baseball encourages teams to avoid big announcements during the World Series, which could run through Saturday if it goes seven games. There are days off Sunday and Thursday.

Guillen, who managed the 2005 World Series champion Sox, is eager to find out what he’ll be doing in 2023. He wants to manage again but says he would be OK with continuing as a studio analyst for the team’s telecasts on NBC Sports Chicago.

Because he has watched the team almost every day, interacts with players and has relationships with some, especially the Spanish-speaking players, Guillen maintains “no one knows this club better than me.”

Guillen, who left the Sox under contentious terms at the end of the 2011 season, has since mended fences with the organization, although chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in 2017 said Guillen wouldn’t be able to return.

He also had a turbulent relationship with then-general manager Ken Williams, but Williams — the executive vice president now with Rick Hahn the GM — is known to be a fan of Guillen’s passion. Williams was dissatisfied with the Sox’ shortage of energy and fire this season, when they finished a disappointing 81-81.

The Sox have worked hard to keep their manager wish list relatively quiet. Astros bench coach Joe Espada, who’s involved in the World Series, was interviewed two weeks ago but is no longer a candidate, per MLB.com. Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long has garnered increasing interest as a managerial candidate in recent weeks.

Guillen, who turns 59 in January, still lives in Chicago and spends much of his time with his family, including grandchildren.