The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Sports Media Sports Cubs

Pat Hughes, Steve Stone among nominees for Frick Award

Stone and Hughes are among 10 nominees.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Pat Hughes, Steve Stone among nominees for Frick Award
Steve Stone (left) and Pat Hughes are among the finalists for the Ford Frick Award.

Steve Stone (left) and Pat Hughes are among the finalists for the Ford Frick Award.

AP and Sun-Times

White Sox broadcaster Steve Stone and Cubs announcer Pat Hughes are among 10 nominees for the Ford Frick Award for excellence in baseball broadcasting by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Stone has worked 35 seasons on TV in Chicago, 20 with the Cubs and the last 15 with the Sox while also calling national broadcasts for ESPN and TBS. He pitched in the majors for 11 seasons and won the 1980 AL Cy Young Award with the Orioles.

Hughes has called MLB games for 40 seasons, starting with the Twins in 1983 before working Brewers games from 1984-95 and serving as the Cubs’ radio voice for the last 27 seasons.

Joining Hughes and Stone among the finalists: Dave Campbell, Joe Castiglione, Gary Cohen, Jacques Doucet, Tom Hamilton, Jerry Howarth, Ernie Johnson Sr. and Duane Kuiper.

“I’m honored to be considered with the other nine,” Stone told the Sun-Times. “Reading the list, they are all special broadcasters. Everybody on there is worthy of inclusion. Just to see my name put next to some of those other guys is wonderful.”

The winner will be announced on Dec. 7 at baseball’s Winter Meetings in San Diego and will be honored during the July 22 awards presentation as part of the July 21-24 Hall of Fame Weekend 2023 in Cooperstown. All of the 2023 Frick Award candidates are living except for Johnson.

Stone’s former broadcast partner, Ken Harrelson, won the award in 2020.

The ballot was created by a subcommittee of the voting electorate that included Harrelson and past Frick honorees Marty Brennaman and Eric Nadel and broadcast historians David J. Halberstam and Curt Smith.

Next Up In Sports
Week 6 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
Syracuse-bound Alyssa Latham leads Homewood-Flossmoor
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
White Sox must atone for Jerry Reinsdorf’s mistake
Bulls go with Ayo Dosunmu as starting point guard in loss to Pelicans
Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 62nd home run to set American League record
The Latest
Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, campaigns in a small town in North Georgia.
Columnists
Herschel Walker’s son Christian is all of us
We’re appalled by the lies. Hypocrisy and honesty sure don’t seem to matter to the Republican Party, or to the many Georgia voters supporting Walker.
By S. E. Cupp
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Mocking the police is not a crime
The case that prompted The Onion’s brief to the Supreme Court is no less ridiculous than the satirical website’s patently preposterous puffery.
By Jacob Sullum
 
York’s Joey Mauceiri (33) brings down Glenbard West’s Filip Maciorowski (8).
High School Football
Week 6 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 6 of the high school football season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Alyssa Latham (23) is the No. 68 senior in the country according to the espnW/HoopGurlz rankings and is committed to Syracuse.
High School Basketball
Syracuse-bound Alyssa Latham leads Homewood-Flossmoor
Alyssa Latham and Tony Smith hope this can be a special season for the Vikings, who went 19-9 and reached the sectional finals last season.
By Mike Clark
 
Jose Guzman with his crossbow at William Powers State Recreation Area, before becoming the first hunter in more than 150 years to legally harvest a deer within Chicago city limits. Provided photo
Outdoors
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
Jose Guzman became the first hunter to legally harvest a deer within Chicago in more than 150 years.
By Dale Bowman
 