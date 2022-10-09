The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 9, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time

With a chance to atone for a poor start and put the hammer down with a fourth-quarter lead, the Bears’ defense instead wilted and allowed a 17-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that gave the Vikings a 29-22 victory. “They did what they had to do. We didn’t,” defensive end Robert Quinn said.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ defense reverts to 1st-half form at the wrong time
Quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scores on a one-yard sneak to give the Vikings a 29-22 lead over the Bears with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes the call.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) scores on a one-yard sneak to give the Vikings a 29-22 lead over the Bears with 2:26 left in the fourth quarter Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes the call.

Abbie Parr/AP

MINNEAPOLIS — Like many of his teammates, linebacker Roquan Smith rued the bad start that put the Bears in a hole — three touchdowns on the Vikings’ first three drives.

But in the end, the Bears’ defense was where it wanted to be — on the field in the fourth quarter with momentum, a one-point lead to protect and a chance to put the hammer down. This isn’t a great defense, but second-half stops are what it does best.

“We had the game where we wanted,” Smith said.

But after having stopped the once-potent Vikings offense on four consecutive drives — a punt, a missed field goal, a blocked field goal and a Kindle Vildor interception — the Bears’ defense lost its touch.

With all sorts of opportunities to get a stranglehold — first-and-15, second-and-14, third-and-four, third-and-five and third-and-eight among them — the Bears came up empty. The once-invincible, suddenly fallible Kirk Cousins deftly and methodically engineered a 17-play, 75-yard, seven-minute touchdown drive, capped by Cousins’ one-yard sneak that gave the Vikings a 29-22 victory Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“What sticks out to me is they were just efficient,” defensive end Robert Quinn said. “They did what they had to do to win. No big plays, but being consistent. They did what they had to do. We didn’t. It is what it is.”

And unlike last week’s loss to the Giants, when Bears defenders lamented obvious errors that led to big gains for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley, there were no obvious culprits. Jones nickel-and-dimed a rejuvenated Bears defense until it just petered out in the end —with the Vikings’ interior line pushing the Bears’ defensive front backwards from on a third-and-goal from the one-and-a-half yard line to get Cousins into the end zone.

“We had the momentum on our side,” defensive end Trevis Gipson said. “We knew it was going to come down to the last couple of minutes in the fourth quarter — and really, we were built for that moment. We tried our best. It was just a matter of executing. It was a long drive. We were out there for a [lot] of plays. They converted. They did what they were supposed to do.”

After Vildor returned an interception of Cousins to the Bears 48 with 12:44 to go, Cairo Santos kicked a 51-yard field goal to give the Bears a 22-21 lead with 9:26 to play. The defense was plotting a winning scenario.

“Before Kindle got his pick, we were on the sideline saying, ‘We get one takeaway, we can take the lead. We get two, we can end the game,’” linebacker Nick Morrow said. “And we only got one.”

With plenty of time following Santos’ field goal, the Vikings were willing to take what the Bears’ defense gave them.

On first-and-15 from their 25 following a false start, Cousins threw a short pass to tight end Irv Smith for a 15-yard gain and a first down. On second-and-14 from the Vikings 42, cousins hit Justin Jefferson with a short pass for a 10-yard gain. On third-and-four from the Bears 48, Cousins threw another short pass to Smith for 13 yards.

And on third-and-five from the Bears 20 with 3:37 to play, Cousins escaped pressure from Quinn and scrambled up the middle for a five-yard gain.

“When you go against a veteran quarterback and you play a zone type of coverage, they know where to take the ball,” Morrow said. “So sometimes maybe’s just making a tackle here, getting the ball deflected. You just have to make a play and get off the field.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’
One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD
Derrick Henry leads Titans to 21-17 win over Commanders
Bears fumble away comeback bid, lose 29-22 to Vikings
Vikings thumping sloppy Bears 21-10 at halftime
The Latest
Runners on Roosevelt Road near Grant Park, approaching the finish line of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.
News
Marathon runners celebrate identity — and going the distance: ‘If you finish, you’re doing something special’
With a new nonbinary division and a strong draw of international and local participants, the Chicago Marathon united a diverse group through athletic accomplishment.
By Zack Miller
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields running with the football.
Bears
The Bears’ loss in a nutshell: Ugliness followed by goodness followed by senselessness
A second-half comeback falls short, thanks to a very bad fumble.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears receiver Darnell Mooney had two catches for 52 yards Sunday.
Bears
Bears’ Darnell Mooney on circus catch: ‘We needed a spark’
The Bears scored a touchdown three plays later, the first of 19 unanswered points.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. scores on a 9-yard touchdown reception ahead of Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks during the second half Sunday.
Bears
One week after muffed punt, Bears’ Velus Jones scores 1st TD
The rookie receiver touched the ball on offense for the first time in his career Sunday — and scored.
By Patrick Finley
 
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, right, rushes past Washington Commanders defenders in the first half of Sunday’s game.
NFL
Derrick Henry leads Titans to 21-17 win over Commanders
David Long Jr. intercepted Carson Wentz at the 1-yard line with 6 seconds left — the second time in three games Tennessee’s defense has preserved a victory.
By Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 