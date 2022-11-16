The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Sports MLB White Sox

Dylan Cease second to Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young voting

Astros’ Justin Verlander wins third Cy Young with second unanimous selection

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Dylan Cease second to Justin Verlander in AL Cy Young voting
White Sox ace Dylan Cease was a runnerup to Justin Verlander in the AL Cy Young voting.

Dylan Cease pitches against the Padres on Oct. 1, 2022, in San Diego. (AP)

AP Photos

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander claimed his third Cy Young Award with all 30 first-place votes, easily winning the honor over Dylan Cease of the White Sox as the American League’s top pitcher, and Sandy Alcantrara of the Miami Marlins was a unanimous winner of the NL Cy Young.

Verlander, 39, posted a 1.75 ERA and allowed 1.5 walks allowed per nine innings for the World Series champion Astros, both career lows. He was a unanimous winner with the Detroit Tigers in 2011 and he won his second Cy in 2019 with the Astros.

Cease was second in the AL voting and Alek Manoah of the Blue Jays was third. Alcantrara was followed in the NL voting by Max Fried of the Braves and Julio Urias of the Dodgers.

Cease received 14 second-place votes and 10 third-place votes.

“I try to never get too complacent with what I’m doing but it definitely shows there was a really nice progression with what we are doing,” Cease said. “I have to credit [Sox pitching coach] Ethan Katz and everyone who supports me.”

Cease made 32 starts and pitched a career-high 184 innings, finishing 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA and 227 strikeouts. He was second in the AL behind the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole (257) and allowed 126 hits. Opponents batted .190 against Cease, second only to Verlander (.186).

Cease set a major league record with 14 straight starts allowing one earned run or less. He was named AL Pitcher of the Month for June and July and came within one out of pitching a no-hitter against the Twins on Sept. 3.

Verlander did not pitch in 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The last time both winners won unanimously was in 1968 with Bob Gibson of the Cardinals and Denny McLain of the Tigers.

Next Up In Sports
Bears RB Trestan Ebner ready for his close-up
Justin Fields: I feel ‘fast’ on turf but understand push for grass
‘Natural fit’: How Dustin Kelly became the Cubs’ choice for hitting coach
Tired of ‘heavy legs,’ Justin Fields changing schedule to stay fresh
Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman continues to right the ship
Cole Kmet, David Montgomery among Bears missing from practice
The Latest
River Oaks Center
News
Security guard fatally shot at Calumet City mall
The shooting occurred at the River Oaks Center, which a town spokesman said has been an “ongoing problem for the city. We’re not happy with the stigma attached to this mall and the safety concerns.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
Federal authorities say this photo depicts Tyng Jing Yang inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Suburban Chicago
Hoffman Estates man charged in Jan. 6 riot, accused of struggling with officers
The investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot has led to the arrests of roughly 900 people nationwide. Yang is now the 33rd known Illinois resident charged as part of that investigation.
By Jon Seidel
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot has come under fire after her security detail was photographed parking in a bike lane while she bought doughnuts.
City Hall
Dough! Lightfoot lambasted after guards park in bike lane while she buys doughnuts
After the advocacy group Bike Lane Uprising posted photos showing her SUV parked in the busy North Avenue bike lane, the mayor admitted Wednesday, “Obviously, they shouldn’t have parked in a bike lane. ... Period.”
By Fran Spielman and Mary Norkol
 
The Ghost of Christmas Present shows Scrooge the errors of his ways in “Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol,” which is having its world premiere stage debut at Writers Theatre this holiday season.
Holiday Guide 2022
Manual Cinema’s ‘Christmas Carol’ finds alchemy in ordinary objects
Like all Manual Cinema work, “Christmas Carol” is grounded in moving images rendered cinematic via old-school, overhead projectors.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_16_at_11.33.47_AM.png
News
Sen. Durbin: Time running out for Senate to pass “dreamer” legislation
With Republicans set to take control of the House in January, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Democrats need to find 10 Republicans to support Dreamer bill in December,
By Lynn Sweet
 