The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 4, 2022
Sports NFL High School Sports

Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72

He was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

By  Wires
   
SHARE Dave Butz, former Maine South, Purdue and NFL star, dies at 72
03765_5.5077.jpg

Dave Butz, a former three-sport star at Maine South, was an All-American football player, scored more than 1,500 points in basketball and held the state discus record for 13 years.

Sun-Times file

Dave Butz, one of the best football players in Illinois state history who went on to win two Super Bowls, has died. He was 72.

A spokesman for the Washington Commanders confirmed that Butz’s family informed the team about the All-Pro defensive lineman’s death Friday. It was not immediately known where Butz died or the cause of his death.

Butz was a three-sport star at Maine South. He was an All-American football player, scored more than 1,500 points in basketball and held the state discus record for 13 years.

Butz spent 14 of his 16 NFL seasons with Washington after breaking into the league with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he played his first two years (1973 and 1974). As one of the league’s biggest players at the time at 6-8 and nearly 300 pounds, he was a key part of Washington’s defense for the franchise’s first two Super Bowl-winning teams in the 1982 and 1987 seasons.

“Every quarterback I hit knows I hit him,” Butz said upon his retirement after the 1988 season.

The fifth overall pick from Purdue in 1973, Butz was an All-Pro selection in 1983 and finished second in voting for AP Defensive Player of the Year when he started all 16 games for Washington and had 11½ sacks. He also made the Pro Bowl that season.

Butz retired after the 1988 season, is a member of Washington’s Ring of Fame and was chosen as one of the organization’s 90 greatest players earlier this year when the team commemorated its 90th anniversary.

The team said on Twitter it was “heartbroken” over the loss of a “Washington legend.”

Former teammate and Washington quarterback Joe Theismann posted: “Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark [Moseley] and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Butz had 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He became a free agent after his second season with the Cardinals after an error in his rookie contract. Washington gave up two first-round picks and a second-rounder to the Cardinals as compensation for signing him.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame made him a second-team all-1980s selection for his play during the decade.

Butz is a member of Purdue’s all-time football team. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

In his final NFL season in 1988, Butz played in his 197th game for Washington, at the time a franchise record. In an interview with the Washington Post around the time he set the record, Butz recalled coming up six inches short of a touchdown on one of his two career interceptions — in 1981 against the Bears.

“Only good thing was Walter Payton didn’t catch me,” Butz said of his near score, mentioning the Bears’ legendary running back. “Bad part was that the center did.”

Butz got the game ball the day he broke the record. It was inscribed, “Six inches too short.”

Next Up In Sports
GM Ryan Poles completes initial phase of rebuild, so what’s next for Bears?
Big Game Hunting: No. 1 Tennessee (really?) aims to turn the tables on mighty Georgia
Bears get starting OL Cody Whitehair, Larry Borom back for Dolphins game
White Sox new manager keen on creating new culture in 2023
The Bears need to help Justin Fields like Dolphins bolstered Tua Tagovailoa
Rocco takes to heart being a true champion hunting retriever, ‘efficiently, fast and with style’
The Latest
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching pre-game warmups.
Bears
GM Ryan Poles completes initial phase of rebuild, so what’s next for Bears?
How should the final nine games be viewed? The Bears will be watching Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus and anyone else who proves they should stick around for 2023 and beyond.
By Jason Lieser
 
Georgia v Tennessee
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: No. 1 Tennessee (really?) aims to turn the tables on mighty Georgia
The Vols, led by QB Hendon Hooker, still have to prove they can outscore the superpowers like Joe Burrow and LSU did in 2019.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A photo of Bears left guard Cody Whitehair in pre-game warmups.
Bears
Bears get starting OL Cody Whitehair, Larry Borom back for Dolphins game
They still won’t have their intended starting offensive line, but this is as close as they’ll get for a while.
By Jason Lieser
 
Dr. Mariana Glusman, the new associate medical director for the Schreiber Family Center, joins a news conference at The Carole Robertson Center for Learning in the North Lawndale neighborhood, where it was announced Friday that John and Kathleen Schreiber will donate $25 million to the Magoon Institute for Healthy Communities. The funds will be used to create the Schreiber Family Center for Early Childhood Health and Wellness.
Chicago
New center at Lurie Children’s Hospital to focus on early childhood wellness
‘It’s all about building the child rather than repairing the broken man,’ said Dr. Thomas Stanley, Lurie’s president and CEO.
By Michael Loria
 
Screen_Shot_2022_11_01_at_9.01.10_AM.png
Afternoon Edition
Ex-dealers say McDonald’s was the business model, students sue Loyola for ‘mishandled’ sex misconduct claims and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 