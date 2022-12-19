The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 19, 2022
Sports Bears NFL

Teven Jenkins out of hospital after neck injury scare

The Bears starting right guard left Sunday’s game against the Eagles on a stretcher and was hospitalized after suffering the injury on the Bears’ first possession of the game. Coach Matt Eberflus said his prognosis was “encouraging.”

By  Mark Potash
   
Teven Jenkins out of hospital after neck injury scare
merlin_110462932.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) was sacked six times in a 25-20 loss to the Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field, including this one by defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97).

Michael Reaves, Getty

Bears guard Teven Jenkins has been released from the hospital after leaving Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Eagles with a neck injury.

Coach Matt Eberflus did not provide many details of Jenkins health status, but said Jenkins’ prognosis is encouraging. “We’ll see where he is later [Monday]. He is seeing a couple of specialists just to double-check and cross-check everything,” Eberflus said.

Eberflus said he does not know if Jenkins will play again this season, but doesn’t know that he won’t, either. The Bears’ initial injury report for Saturday’s game against the Bills at Soldier Field will come out Tuesday.

Jenkins, arguably the Bears’ best offensive lineman this season, suffered the injury on the Bears’ first drive of the game. The entire Bears team came onto the field as Jenkins was placed on a stretcher and left the field on a cart.

The Bears had several injuries in Sunday’s game. Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown went into concussion protocol after taking a hit following a 20-yard reception on the Bears’ fifth play from scrimmage. Linebacker Jack Sanborn left early in the second half with an ankle injury. Jaylon Johnson left late in the game with a rib injury.

But Eberflus did say he is hopeful that injured wide receivers Chase Claypool (knee) and N’Keal Harry (back) could return against the Bills.

